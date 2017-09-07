Official fuel sponsor announced for 2017 National Ploughing Championships

The organisers of the National Ploughing Champiosnhips have announced that they will once again be partnering with Top Oil as the official fuel sponsor for this year’s event in Offaly.

Highlighting this successful pairing, over 100 road sign billboards have been erected at strategic locations throughout the country for this epic event which takes place from September 19-21 in Screggan, Tullamore.

With visitor enjoyment levels always at the forefront of the NPA’s consideration this year will see the length of trackway increased to a massive 30km for ease of movement throughout the Offaly site.

At this week’s launch, Managing Director of the NPA, Ms Anna May McHugh, along with management staff from Top Oil and the Top Oil mascot Mr Ted, erected the first of these advertisements. As the billboard went up, Ms McHugh spoke of how she looked forward to working very closely with Top Oil in the run up to the championships and stated, “I am delighted that Top Oil have come on board again this year as sponsorship partners of the event. Top Oil are a very well-known brand throughout Ireland and instantly recognisable throughout the rural community."

“As one of our sponsorship partners, Top Oil bring much to the table in terms of supporting the Championships. As an organisation, they have a great appreciation of the importance and impact events such as the Championships have on both the national economy and the local community," McHugh added.

Martin Daly, Sales & Marketing Director expressed how Top Oil look forward to this year’s Championships. “We are proud to be providing quality oil to the local communities of Ireland for over 200 years and are delighted to be supporting this prestigious event for the fourth consecutive year."

"We are really looking forward to once again working closely with The National Ploughing Association and demonstrating the synergies of our two Irish brands and the importance of local communities to each of our businesses, we both believe in quality and safety, value for money and adding to our customers experience, many of which we hope to welcome onto our new look Top Oil stand from September 19-21,” he added.

Last year’s National Ploughing Championships was attended by a record breaking 283,000 visitors and this year promises to be even better with over 1,700 diverse and exciting exhibitors already booked in.

