GALLERY: Offaly people come out in force for Cannonball supercar spectacular

On Sunday last, September 10, at 4pm, Cannonball came back to the Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall where spectators could get up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

Over 5,000 people flocked to the barack Obama Plaza to see the supercar spectacle which is now in its ninth year. Cannonball has raised almost €900,000 for Irish Charities and this year, proceeds will go to Make-a-Wish Ireland. Top mark cars including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Masseratti, Rolls Royce and Bentley were a part of the event.

The gleaming convoy of 190 supercars and novelty cars worth an estimated €32million drove through almost 1,000 kilometres of Irish open roads.

There was an electric atmosphere featuring Las Vegas Show Girls, live music, DJs, Audionetworks Transformers and Robots, family fun, the Cannonball Grid Girls, The Monster Energy JAM Truck, local entertainers and dignitaries, Cannonball official merchandise and, of course, the unmistakable roar of 190 supercars.

Proceeds from the event this year go to Make a Wish Ireland, a children's charity that grants magical wishes to children between the ages of 3 - 17 years with life-threatening medical conditions.

The event is the brainchild of Kildare Businessman and AB Signs proprietor, Alan Bannon and the benefit to the Irish economy of this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year. With 2 National Awards and 4 nominations this year, this Supercar event shows no signs of slowing down and is now gearing up for the US in October and Japan in 2019.

“The team is constantly innovating, the event is going from strength to strength and now with Japan and the US on the horizon and plans to license the event all over the world, we are excited about the future," Bannon said.

"The Irish event in September is always the big highlight and I would like to thank our new headline sponsors and partners. I look forward to welcoming the Dubai team and all of our Cannonballers from Ireland, UK, Japan, the US and the EU," he added.

