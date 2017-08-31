GALLERY: The Rose of Tralee collects her new car in Edenderry

The newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Offaly's Jennifer Byrne, was in her home county on Wednesday as she visited Lawton & Foley Motors in Edenderry to collect her new Kia Pro Cee’d.

Jennifer will have full use of her new car for the duration of her term as the Rose of Tralee.

Jennifer is the first Offaly Rose to be crowned the Rose of Tralee, the 24-year-old junior doctor hails from Clonaderig, just inside Offaly on the border with Westmeath near Ballinahown.

She studied medicine in NUI Galway and is currently working in the Accident and Emergency department of University College Hospital Galway.

Woojai Kim, President of Kia Ireland, was on hand at the North Offaly dealership to hand over the keys to Jennifer, along with proprietors Gay and Una Lawton.

