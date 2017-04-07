GALLERY: Gallen CS celebrate World Autism Day
Staff and students at the Cluny Unit in Gallen CS were happy to "light it up blue" to mark World Autism Day recently.
They all wore blue on April 2 to celebrate this important day.
