GALLERY: Gallen CS celebrate World Autism Day

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Staff and students at the Cluny Unit in Gallen CS were happy to "light it up blue" to mark World Autism Day recently. 

They all wore blue on April 2 to celebrate this important day.

