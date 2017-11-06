PHOTOS: All smiles as Catherine Fulvio cooks up a storm in Tullamore

In celebration of the “Live Well, Eat Well” week, Tullamore Healthy Town 2017 hosted a 'fake-away' cookery demo with Irish TV chef and food writer Catherine Fulvio and a presentation from Sarah Noone, dietitian with the Irish Heart Foundation.

The event included a demonstration on how to make a healthy takeaway and a talk on the benefits of healthy eating and nutrition.

It attracted a large crowd to the Bridge House Hotel where locals lapped up the atmosphere and fresh cooking from one of the country's finest chefs.