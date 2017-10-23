Bank of Ireland launched 'Taste of Offaly' festival 2017

Bank of Ireland has announced that Taste of Offaly, an event to showcase the best food and drink that Offaly has to offer, is coming to the Tullamore Court Hotel on Sunday, November 5.

Taste of Offaly is an initiative by Bank of Ireland’s to support SMEs and start-ups across the county to reach their business potential. This free event is open to the public and is supported by Offaly Tourism and the Offaly Enterprise Board.

Over 50 food and drink manufacturers and producers based in Offaly and the surrounding areas will be exhibiting and providing attendees with samples of their produce. These exhibitors range from small producers to large well-known companies, familiar to Irish and overseas consumers.

They include organic farmers and butchers, bakers and confectioners, honey, jam and sauce suppliers, and international companies including Carroll Cuisine, Glenisk, Tullamore Dew and Kilbeggan Distillery, amongst others.

Celebrity Chef Derry Clarke will be joining the festival goers on the day, as well as Yvonne Carty from Hey Pesto! Cookery School, who will be providing a mouth-watering cookery demonstration throughout the day.

Taste of Offaly is open to the public between 12 noon and 4pm on Sunday, November 5 in the Tullamore Court Hotel and admission is free.

Welcoming the event to Tullamore, Aine Malone, Head of County Offaly, Bank of Ireland said; “Bank of Ireland is always keen to help and support local businesses, community organisations, SMEs and start-ups."

"On behalf of all of the team in Offaly, we are pleased to provide this opportunity for over 50 local businesses and companies to showcase their goods and services to the local community and beyond. We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm throughout the country for the event and we know Taste of Offaly 2017 will be great day out for both the businesses involved and the entire community. We encourage everyone to come along and sample the very best of what Offaly has to offer.”

