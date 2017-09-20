GALLERY: Discover V by Very’s Autumn/Winter 2017 Collection

Autumn Winter ‘17 is here and V by Very, exclusive to Littlewoods Ireland, is back with another fascinating collection of trends and statement pieces that will work for every side of your life!

This season, we’ve brought you all the biggest cat walk trends – from ruffles to vinyl to this season’s lustrous red tones. From desk to dancefloor, our latest V by Very collection will have you covered for all occasions.

With bold prints, party essentials, and boho maxis with the most wearable and intricate detail, this is a truly inspiring capsule collection to inspire and re-ignite your love affair with style.

Brick Lane

This trend is an eclectic trend of prints, mixing bold print blouses with vinyl and bright statement coats. Loafers is the shoe of choice, and this casual and formal trend plays heavily on embroidered denim, and frayed jeans mixed with sequin tops, bold statement dresses and soft separates – we call it ‘smasual dressing.’

Far & Away

This pretty dreamy trend is built on romantic florals and autumnal colours perfect for switching gears from autumn to winter. For this trend think fringing, eyelets, corsets, leather tie up trousers, shawls and cape cover ups, vintage inspired blouses and glamourous maxi & midi dresses.

Electric Ballroom

Let us get you ready for dusky dark nights out! The electric ballroom trend is seductive with sequins, and is built on key accessories and essentials to get you ready for the party season ahead!