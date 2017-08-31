Edenderry set for night of nostalgia

People of a certain vintage in Edenderry are in for a night of nostalgia in November as memories from town events over the years are brought to life on film and in photograph collections.

Led by parish priest, Fr PJ McEvoy, a dedicated group have been trawling through the archives, uncovering old videos and photographs from Youth Club nights, parades and much more.

The "world premiere" of the footage, including highlights of the unforgettable Rag Weeks of the 70s and 80s in Edenderry, will take place at Edenderry GAA on November 18.

There will be food, a disco and lots of nostalgia in a night not to be missed on the 2017 social calendar in Edenderry.

