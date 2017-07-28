Flashback Friday: The final 50 pictures in our series featuring Grads in Offaly back in the day

At the start of the week, we decided to put up a gallery of photographs from Grads across Offaly. We thought it might peak a bit of interest but as it turned out, it proved to be hugely popular beyond what we could have imagined so we have posted another gallery each day.

This batch today is the final lot for now at least. We have gotten together another 50 pictures of smiling happy faces in their glad rags.

We have had requests to go back further into the archive and we are having a trawl but so far we are coming up empty handed. Hard copy photos don't survive quite as well or as long as the digital variety. However if we get enough submissions from you, the great Offaly public, we will happily put up the gallery for everyone to enjoy.

Send your pictures to damian@offalyexpress.ie and if there are some from the Killina Grad in 1992 knocking around, send them on as it would give everyone here in the office a good laugh.