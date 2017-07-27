Thursday Throwback: Another 50 pictures from Grads in Offaly back in the day
Due to public demand (and to be honest we were very surprised with the level of demand) we have another massive gallery of pictures from Grads in Offaly in years past.
Today we have more than 50 from across the county.
In case you missed them you can check out the other galleries at the following links
A selection of pictures from Graduations in Offaly
Even more pictures from Graduations in Offaly
Another installment of pictures from Graduations in Offaly
We have had some requests for older pictures and we are looking and could have something together by next week. In the meantime enjoy the trip down memory lane (again) and if you would like to submit pictures, old or new, for publication, e-mail them to news@offalyexpress.ie
