Midweek Memories: Another installment of pictures from Graduations in Offaly (2007 - 2010)

On Monday and Tuesday we put up a gallery of 30+ pictures from Grads in Offaly between 2007 and 2010 and the response was truly incredible to the point where yesterday's gallery was the most popular story on the entire website.

In case you missed them, see Monday's Gallery HERE and see Tuesday's Gallery HERE

Well to meet what seems like insatiable demand, here are another 30 pictures along the same lines.

Check back tomorrow to see if we have even more to use.