TUESDAY THROWBACK: Even more pictures from Graduations in Offaly (2007 - 2010)

CLICK ON THE ARROW IN THE TOP CORNER OR SWIPE TO SCROLL THROUGH PICTURES

Yesterday we put up a gallery of 30+ pictures from Grads in Offaly between 2007 and 2010 - SEE THEM HERE to mark the start of the 2017 Grad Season.

The response to the gallery was far more enthusiastic than we ever thought it would be with over 4,000 of you viewing the gallery since we put it up at this time yesterday.

Well far by it from us to deny the Offaly public what they want so we trawled the archives and here are another 30 trips down memory lane from Grads across Offaly sometime between 2007 and 2010.

If we get the same response again, we might just have enough to put up part three tomorrow.....