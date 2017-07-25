PHOTOS: Offaly service station host successful Fun Day

The management and staff at Maunsell's of Tullamore were delighted with the large turnout and fantastic support shown for their free Family Fun Day in association with Applegreen on Saturday last.

Attendees took advantage of the warm weather and enjoyed the music, magician, face-painting, BBQ, competitions and treats.

There was also a visit from Finn from Cúl Heroes and plenty of ice-cream. All funds raised over the weekend will go to children's charity Barnardos.

Rob Maunsell said:

"We would like to thank everyone who supported this recent fundraising effort by coming along with their families on the day. A special word of thanks to all of the people who helped make the event such a success from our staff, family and friends, to the many generous suppliers, cake makers and of course Gala/4 Aces and Applegreen whose support is very much appreciated."

