Lough Boora breaks world 'fairy' record

Bord na Móna and Lough Boora Discovery Park have 'unofficially' broken the world record for the most people dressed as fairies in one place.

On Saturday, July 22, over 900 participants, both adults and children, gathered at the Offaly beauty spot to take part in the unique record attempt.

Lough Boora have said they have unofficially broken the record, pending verification from Guinness World Records, but stressed it is "only a matter of time" before it's official.

The children in attendance on Saturday enjoyed a fairy-themed day not seen in Ireland before with the Irish Fairy Door Company’s resident fairies entertaining the masses with enchanting fairy tales, parachute games, giant bubbles and magnificent puppet shows with the famous Fairy Clodagh.

There was also a magical fairy note workshop where every child could write a special note and hide it inside their own balloon to release it at home.

They also enjoyed the stunning arts and crafts area where kids made everything fairy-related from Fairy Pencil Toppers, Fairy Wands, Fairy Pencil Toppers, Finger Fairies and Stick Fairies.

The kids rounded off the day with a disco with special dance lessons from expert fairy dancers.

