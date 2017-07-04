Offaly woman a finalist in Most Stylish Lady competition

Offaly woman Lisa McGowan narrowly missed out on winning the Most Stylish Lady competition at the glamorous Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby meeting at the Curragh last weekend.

Lisa was announced as one of the finalists on Derby Day, Saturday, July 1. Lisa wore a stunning dress from Solace, London and an eye-catching Edel Ramberg hat.

Suzanne McGarry from Sligo was announced as the winner of the Most Stylish Lady Competition. She was wearing an all Irish outfit with a bespoke dress by Anna McGuire and hat by Laura Hanlon and was chosen as the overall winner by a judging panel led by Dragon’s Den Star Chanelle McCoy, IMAGE Magazine’s Editor-In-Chief Melanie Morris, Independent News and Media Fashion Editor, Bairbre Power and Breeda McLoughlin, wife of Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

Courtesy of Dubai Duty Free, the winner will enjoy a luxurious trip to Dubai, with stylish accommodation in the 5 Star Jumeriah Creekside Hotel, and a €1,000 Dubai Duty Free spending spree. The trip will kick off in style with a night of luxurious accommodation at the 5 Star K Club, before being chauffeur driven to Dublin Airport.

Commenting on winning The Most Stylish Lady competition, Suzanne McGarry said: “I’m so honoured to be chosen as the Most Stylish Lady here at The Curragh; the style stakes rise each year and I’m so delighted to have won the title."

On the racetrack, the main event, the Irish Derby, was won by Capri, trained by Aidan O'Brien. Ridden by Seamie Heffernan, the three-year-old beat Cracksman and Wings of Eagles to claim one of the world’s most prestigious and valuable races.

