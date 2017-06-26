MONDAY MOTIVATION: Recipes to keep the kids busy this summer

Over the next number of weeks, our health and fitness columnist, Martina Dunne, will bring you some 'kid approved' recipes to keep the little ones busy over the summer holidays. First up - these funky homemade tortilla pizzas.

The summer holidays are in full swing with most primary schools finishing last week, it’s time to look at some activities to keep the kids distracted over the holidays.

I’m a big believer in having a good foundation in the kitchen and am thankful for my mother and home economics teachers for giving me a passion for cooking.

It is never too late to start and you will be surprised with what most smallies can achieve with a little guidance. So, I grabbed my two little brothers and a playmate to road test some healthy treats for parties or just fun days.

First up are tortilla pizzas. These pizzas are homemade, bar the base, which is constructed with two whole wheat flour tortillas. I made the sauce, let it cool, chopped the toppings and let the boys make their own pizzas. Keep the pizzas colourful and interesting with an array of fresh ingredients.

Recipe:

Tortillas (Choose whole wheat/grain)

For the sauce:

1 X 400g tinned tomatoes

2 tbsp tomatoes puree

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

Some basil, fresh or dried

Toppings

Cheese (We chose a mixture of grated mozzarella and cheddar)

Red, Green or yellow peppers, chopped

Ham, chopped

Chicken fillets, torn or chopped

Sweetcorn

Method:

Sautee the garlic in a saucepan for 2-3 minutes add the tin tomatoes and the puree.

Simmer for 5 minutes until sauce begins to thicken. Any leftover sauce can be used to make pasta sauce.

Preheat oven to gas mark 4/180°C.

Once cooled, allow little chefs to make a tortilla sandwich with the sauce in the middle. Top with more sauce and toppings.

Place directly on the shelf in the oven, so that the base of the pizza gets crispy, for 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Carefully remove from the oven and cut into slices or strips.

The boys really liked the pizzas and enjoyed being able to choose their own toppings. It was definitely a winner from a convenience perspective by using the tortilla wraps and the sauce has basic ingredients. These make ideal lunches or with a salad for a healthy mid-week dinner.

