GALLERY: Five Offaly people successfully complete the NISO Health and Safety course in AIT

Five Offaly based successful candidates received their NISO (National Irish Safety Organisation) Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety from Mr Harry Galvin (NISO President) following a ceremony in the Prince of Wales Hotel, Athlone recently.

The participants successfully completed the 14 week course in AIT between September 2016 and January of this year. These included seven from Co Offaly including: Elaine Grennan, (Moorock, Ballycumber), Kevin Kilkenny (Rashnagh, Ballinahown), Robert Lynch (Argos, Tullamore Retail Park and Chancery Park Way, Tullamore), Fiachra O’Connor, Clara and Delta Q, Moydrum Ind Est Athlone) and Sam Touhy (Carroll Cuisine, Sragh Ind Est, Tullamore and Whitehall, Tullamore).

The next round of this NISO course begins at the end of September in AIT. For further information contact the Adult Education Office AIT at 090-6483050 or the AIT website www.ait.ie.

Each year a significant number of these students continue their studies in AIT on the two year part-time (level 7) BSc in Environmental Health and Safety Management degree course and qualify subsequently to work as Safety / Environmental Safety officers. For further information or admission to this course contact AIT Life and Physical Sciences office at (090) 6471828 or (090) 6468144 or the admissions office at (090) 6468131.