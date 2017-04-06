PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Have a look inside this magnificent 5-bedroom home on sale in Offaly

This superb 5-bedroom detached luxury residence is situated on an elevated site with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside at Ballaghanoher, Rapemills, Birr, Co. Offaly. The house is accessed through a private and electric gated avenue.

This two-storey over-basement property with drive-in garage has been built to a very high standard including central vacuum system, under floor heating, solid birch floors in the main reception areas, and is also fully alarmed and wired for security cameras.

The property consists of a foyer, sitting room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen, utility, shower room, study, 5 bedrooms, of which three are en-suite, and a main bathroom.

The property also boasts a self-contained 1-bedroom annex with separate access.

The entire house spreads across 2,825 sq. ft. and is located just 2.5 miles from Birr and 4.5 miles from Banagher.

This house is on the market for €400,000.

