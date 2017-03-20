PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a look around one of the most beautiful country cottages for sale in Offaly

This lovingly restored and extended country cottage in Clifton, Ballingarry, Shinrone offers a traditional style coupled with comfortable living space in a quiet rural setting. The original property dates back over 200 years and now measures 180 sq. metres together with an additional 30 sq. metre workshop attached to the house. The asking price is just €235,000.

There is a double garage and studio to the rear of the property and the studio has kitchen facilities, electricity, hot and cold water. The cottage comprises of four Bedrooms, two baths and three reception rooms. The ground floor bedroom has a kitchenette attached, making it suitable for guest accommodation. This property is centrally located offering easy access to the towns of Birr and Roscrea, and is just 17.5km from the popular Terryglass village on Lough Derg.

The fitted Kitchen is a shaker style with solid Beech and granite worktops, Belfast sink and antique style mixer taps, and an oil-fired Rayburn cooker. First floor accommodation has French doors to a balcony which also has an external stairway to a south facing decked area. There are natural slate tiles on the roof, a mixture of hard wood and PVC double glazed windows, ample outside water taps and electric plug sockets, and oil-fired central heating.



Outside, there is a stunning one acre of plush landscaped gardens, lined by restored local sandstone walls, boasting well stocked Herbaceous and fruit and vegetable gardens.

