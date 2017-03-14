PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Beautiful Doire House up for sale for surprising asking price

Doire House is an exceptional detached family residence situated in the beautiful and scenic environs of Kinnitty, an area of outstanding natural beauty in our county. The spacious home extends to approximately 352 sq. metres (3,789 sq. ft.) and has been cleverly designed to boast an exceptional level of finish and construction rarely seen in private family homes.

The asking price is just €360,000, and any new owner will get an awful lot of house for their money.

This modern and highly efficient home offers period style living and enjoys superior features such as oak flooring, a bespoke handmade kitchen and underfloor heating efficiently operated by a wood pellet burner. The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, an impressive reception hall, and a beautiful teak staircase.

Space is created well through the double height ceiling in the living space, while that opens out to an extensive and luscious garden and patio area. This stunning garden room is drenched in sun light with beautiful views of Kinnitty and the house's own mature gardens and grounds.

Kinnitty is a walker's paradise, and Doire House offers the very best of both town and country living.

