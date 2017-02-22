GALLERY: The seven contenders from Sacred Heart School in Tullamore in the Junk Kouture Fashion Competition

These are the 7 students from Sacred Heart School in Tullamore involved as voting gets underway in the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition. They are Danielle Donegan, Emma Bell, Emma O'Kelly, Aishat Saka, Aisling McDermott, Leah Spollen and Liadh Furlong.

The national contest is aimed at encouraging young designers in second level education to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into the bin.

You can support any of the girls' designs or any of the other Offaly entries to the Junk Kouture competition by voting here http://bit.ly/BOIJK2017.