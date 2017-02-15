Offaly blogger picks up 'Best Dressed' prize at Leopardstown

Offaly woman and fashion blogger Lisa McGowan walked away with the top prize as the 'Best Dressed Lady' at the Irish Gold Cup meeting at Leopardstown last weekend. Lisa, who runs a blog called 'Lisa's Lust List,' scooped the award for her fashionable and practical outfit, expertly put together to combat the weather that invariably comes with Irish winter racing.

Lisa has won 'Best Dressed Lady' competitions at race meetings all over the country, including the Ladies Day Prize at last year's Galway Races.

Lisa revealed the details of her outfit on her hugely popular blog following the award. Her hat was made by Offaly milliner Rita Daly Designs, her shoes were LODI, while her handbag was a personally customised purchase from Dunnes Stores. The Tullamore woman opted for gloves from The Design Atelier, and had her hair and make-up done with Root66 Salon and 'Sonia Makeup Artist.'

On the track, Sizing John stepped up in distance to claim the big race, the Irish Gold Cup, having spent much of his career in the shadow of Willie Mullins' superstar Douvan.