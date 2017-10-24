PHOTO GALLERY: All systems go for 'Broadway Battle of the Musicals' in Tullamore

Following weeks of intense preparation, the eight teams taking part in the Tullamore Sportslink 'Broadway Battle of the Musicals' are ready to do battle this Sunday night, October 29 in the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Each team will perform six minutes of eight very popular Broadway shows in an effort to be crowned winners on the night. Competition will be intense as many current and past members of Tullamore Musicals Society are joined by Camogie, Ladies Football and GAA players jbattling to be named winners on the night.

The shows include, in order of appearance on the night, Mama Mia, We Will Rock You, Saturday Night Fever, Back to the 80’s, Hairsparay, Grease, Motown and The Commitments.

This running order of the shows was eagerly awaited by the teams and was greeted with great excitement as they were announced by MC for the show Colin Hughes, at a pre-show get together in Digans’ Bar on Friday night.

The team sponsors have also been finalised and have been introduced to their respective teams. The sponsors are Flanagan Properties Ltd, John Flanagan Developments Ltd , The Flower Bar @ Bennies, Tullamore Camogie Club, Tullamore GAA, Capital Securities, Digans Bar and Tullamore Credit Union.

Based on the current demand for tickets and the interest the event is generating in GAA , Musical Society, Tullamore and media circles the organising committee at this stage is confident that the show will be a sell out early in the week and hopes to be able to accommodate the numbers hoping to attend.

