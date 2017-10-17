PHOTOS: The clean-up continues in Offaly after Hurricane Ophelia destruction

These images show locations where Offaly County Council teams have already removed fallen trees from roads in the county.

The crews are making their way through Offaly to clear roads as ESB personnel work to restore power to more than 5,000 Offaly people still without electricity.

Trees were down in the areas below and caution is still advised in these areas until word is given that all roads are back to normal.

Offaly Crisis Management Team wish to reaffirm its appeal for everyone to exercise extreme caution when travelling on the public roads. Many of these routes still have fallen trees, loose power cables and fallen debris.

The clean-up operation is well underway and will take a number of days to complete. As a result of issues pertaining to ESB and Eir Networks the following routes still remain closed;

• Coolderry at the GAA field

• Local road off the N62 Gloster over to Brosna Village

Offaly County Council in collaboration with Irish Water are currently experiencing water shortages in the following areas; Shinrone, Mountbolus, Walsh Island, Tubberdaly.

Normal service is expected to return later today to these areas. Water supply to Rhode will return as electrical power is restored.

Water Services are addressing wastewater issues as they arise and tankering of wastewater is organised where power has been disrupted.

The Public are advised to contact Irish Water directly on 1850 278 278 to report all water issues.

We wish to acknowledge the Public’s continued co-operation following this weather event and reiterate the advice is not to attend to fallen trees, poles or electrical cables and continue to report these incidents to Offaly County Council 057 93 46800 or email customerservices@offalycoco.ie

