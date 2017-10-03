GALLERY: Jigsaw Offaly welcomes Giro D’Jigsaw Cycle Tour

Jigsaw, which is Ireland’s National Centre for Youth Mental Health, had 42 brave cyclists participating in their epic Giro D’Jigsaw.

This three day, eight stage, 470km charity cycle tour of Ireland took place from Friday September 29 to Sunday October 1 in a bid to raise raise vital funds to support young people with their mental health.

Each cyclist experienced life like a cycle pro, starting their journey from the rugged coastline of the Wild Atlantic Way in Galway to the gorgeous coast of the Irish Sea along Ireland’s Ancient East and back again.

On route they travelled through a number of Jigsaw Services, including Jigsaw Offaly.

To promote awareness of this incredible adventure, the team at Jigsaw Offaly held a Fixed Bike Cycle Challenge at The Bridge Centre Tullamore on Friday. Staff together with students from Cholaiste Choilm Tullamore cycled a total of 480 KM over the day – the total distance covered by the Giro over the weekend.

The overall Giro challenge aims to raise over €50,000 to support Jigsaw’s work improving the lives of young people experiencing mental health difficulties. To support see

https:// www.jigsaw.ie/donate-online/make-a-donation-giro

Find out more about how Jigsaw support young people with their mental health at jigsaw.ie

