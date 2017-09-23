Offaly ladies wear wedding dresses to the Ploughing to raise money for charity

Two Offaly ladies braved the wet and the muck at the National Ploughing Championships to do their bit for charity.

Sandra McCormack and Sandra Harvey donned wedding dresses for Today FM's Dare to Care for the Irish Cancer Society.

So far the two Sandras have raised almost €2,000 from their day out.

Sandra McCormack said the weather on Day 2 did not dampen the atmosphere, the fun, the craic and the all round good Irish humour!