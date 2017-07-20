'Mary's Journey' raises thousands for Offaly cancer support group

A volunteer with Offaly's Dóchas Cancer Support Group, Mary Young, has raised thousands of euro with a unique local fundraiser.

Mary wanted to do something special to celebrate being cancer free for 10 years, and so organised a sponsored Mindfulness walk through Lough Boora. The event was therefore named “Mary’s Journey” and it proved to be a huge success.

The mindfulness walk took place on June 10 and it raised €2,700 for the Offaly Dóchas group.

Mary Young and all at Dóchas would like to thank everyone who sponsored “Mary’s Journey” for their generous support.

The aim of the Offaly Dóchas Cancer Support Group is to provide the highest quality holistic cancer support services to people throughout the Midlands whose lives have been affected by cancer.

These treatments nurture people's physical, mental, spiritual and emotional well-being. They are now regarded as part of standard support for patients with cancer.

