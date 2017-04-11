Edenderry Tidy Towns working with schoolchildren to revamp town's derelict sites

The members of the Edenderry Tidy Towns are delighted to be working alongside the schools and students of Edenderry on some very exciting new projects, secretary of Edenderry Tidy Towns Noel, Cribbin has said.

"Working with the 5th and 6th class students in Scoil Bhríde, we have built frames for the kids to grow their own vegetables and to learn where our food comes from and how to grow the various vegetables, taking them from seed to the kitchen table," Cribbin explained.

"Our members - Henry, Frank, Natalie, Dermot and China have done Trojan work with the kids which also includes a Bug Hotel and bird boxes," he added.

Edenderry Tidy Towns are also working with the students in Scoil Bhríde, Oaklands Community College, the youth cafe and St. Mary's to create murals on the derelict premises on the Main Street in Edenderry. Annette Troy from Offaly County Council is working alongside them and Annette's own work is already creating quite a buzz with her murals on the ESB substations around the town.

"We look forward to all this creative work being carried out on our derelict sites in the coming weeks," Noel Cribbin stated.

Cribbin, who is also an Offaly County Councillor, went on to reveal that other projects and works planned for this year include an upgrade to a walkway on the harbour, and a very exciting project involving both the Tidy Towns and Edenderry Historical committee to install an Audio App of all historical sites in and around Edenderry.

"We have applied for funding for this project and we hope to launch it later this year. In the coming weeks, all areas in the town will be sprayed for weeds and we are awaiting delivery of 17 two-tier flower planters to place along JKL street," Cribbin explained.

"All in all we have a very busy season ahead and we are always open to help, suggestions and ideas and all are welcome to join us," Cllr Cribbin concluded.

You can contact Noel at 087-9073804.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook