GALLERY: 'Utterly appalling dumping' in the heart of Tullamore

What one local resident described as 'utterly appalling dumping' is going on in the heart of Tullamore.

Our pictures show just some of the dumping taking place along Chancery Lane in the town. Numerous black bags, bottles, cans, electronic equipment and a child's car seat among other items litter the hedgerow.

It is not immediately visible as you drive along the tree lined road but it is clearly obvious to the many pedestrians who use the road.

One local resident was on the road when the Offaly Express arrived to photograph the dumping and she described it as 'utterly appalling' adding, "how can anyone do this in the heart of Tullamore. Look at all the glass bottles in there. The bottle bank in Tesco is just up the road and yet they'd rather pull up at the side of the road and throw them there. Cameras should be installed along here to catch them in the act."

