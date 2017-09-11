St. Vincent's GAA Notes (September 11)

Mount Lucas Sponsored Walk

St. Vincent’s would like to thank all who took part or donated to our sponsored walk last Saturday, September 2. Huge thanks to Bord na Móna Fuels Mount Lucas Windfarm for their hospitality and use of their Park Run circuit and for looking after everyone afterwards in the Service Building supplying everyone with endless amounts of Tea/Coffee, soft drinks, sandwiches and more and a special mention to Catherine Swaine and Alan Delaney from Bord na Mona, very much appreciated. All outstanding cards need to be returned as soon as possible.

U16s

Our U16's met near neighbours Tullamore on Saturday last in the U16A Football Championship Semi Final in Clara and unfortunately it was not our day, losing on a score line of 1-07 to 0-07. Hard luck lads and we appreciated all the hard work put in this year by yourselves, parents, management and coaches. Best wishes to Tullamore in the final.

