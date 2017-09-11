Two Offaly clubs pick up free equipment with GAA award

Two GAA Clubs from Offaly, who were among the winners of the inaugural Beko ‘Club Bua’ Award earlier this year, have received over €1,500 worth of training equipment.

Organised by Leinster GAA and sponsored by household appliance producers Beko, ‘Club Bua’ is an initiative which aims to identify and reward GAA Clubs who strive for excellence both on and off the field.

Edenderry GAA Club and Tubber GAA Club submitted successful applications to Leinster GAA and representatives from both clubs received their equipment last week from Jim Bolger, Chairman of Leinster GAA, and Shane Kelly, Sales and Marketing Manager with Beko.

By participating in the programme, clubs are encouraged to identify areas where they currently excel and meet targets, but also recognise important areas they may need to address.

Fifteen GAA Clubs from across Leinster were chosen as the first set of recipients of the award and further prizes throughout the year. Clubs who wish to be considered should access the ‘Club Bua’ section of leinstergaa.ie for more information and an application form.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

