Offaly Camogie Notes (September 4)

Results

HQPhysio.com Quarter-finals: St.Rynaghs 3-13 Kinnitty 0-7, St.Cillians 2-6 Shinrone 2-15.

U16 Leinster Shield final Offaly 1-9 Kilkenny 1-9 (details of replay not available)

Minor championship round 1: Birr 1-12 St.Rynagh's 0-8, St.Cillians 6-17 Tullamore 4-12, KK 2-9 Shinrone 2-9, Naomh Brid w/o to Lusmagh/Drumcullen.

Fixtures

HQPhysio.com Senior Camogie semi-finals Saturday, September 16 in St. Brendans Park Birr: Birr vs St.Rynagh's at 2pm; Shinrone vs Tullamore at 3:30pm

HQPhysio.com junior camogie semi-finals: Lusmagh/Drumcullen vs St. Sinchill's; KK vs Naomh Brid details tbc.

Minor championship Round 2, September 9: Kinnitty/ST. Sinchills V ST Cillians, Tullamore V K/K, SHINRONE BYE, ST. Rynaghs V Lusmagh/Drumcullen, NAOMH BRID V Birr

U8 End of year blitz

Approximately 150 U8 girls turned out in Rath for the end of season blitz at 9.30am yesterday morning. Teams from Lusmagh, Tullamore, Rynagh's, Kinnitty, Naomh Brid, Cillian's, Sinchills, Drumcullen, Birr and KK were present. Thanks to Drumcullen for hosting. All children were presented with an O'Meara wallball Sliotar to practice their skills at home throughout the winter. Thanks to Offaly Camogie County Board and O'Meara Sliotars for this lovely gesture. A small token goes a long way, the girls were delighted.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.