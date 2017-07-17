Offaly Camogie Notes (July 17)

Social Media

Fixtures

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship: Saturday July 22nd Westmeath vs Offaly Westmeath 2pm in TEG Cusack Park v Westmeath. Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship: Saturday July 22nd at 17:30 Offaly vs Tipperary details tbc: All senior games have to be played at 5-30 for score difference for second and third placing. Leinster Minor Championship Semi-final 23/07/2017 Dublin venue Dublin vs Offaly Dublin details TBC.

Results

u16 B All-Ireland Championship :Offaly 8-20 to Derry 0-04; Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Cork 1-13 Offaly 0-11; Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Offaly 4-20 Waterford 0-4; O'Meara's Sliotars U 16 Championship Results: Tullamore 2-10, Kinnitty/St Sinchills 0-2; KK win over Naomh Brid; St Cillians 4-5 Lusmagh /Drumcullen 5-20; Shinrone 1-15 to Birr 2-7

U10s end of season blitz

The end of year blitz took place in Banagher. Thanks to St. Rynagh's for hosting once again. The girls received wallball sliotars presented to all participants courtesy of the County Board in conjunction with O'Meara Sliotars. We hope to see all girls practicing with them against a wall at their homes throughout the summer.