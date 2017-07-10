Offaly man receives coaching award from Croke Park
Last week, Offaly man Conor Clancy was in attendance at Croke Park to receive an award from Leinster GAA Games Development Chairman, Liam O'Neill.
Clancy was presented with an Award 2 Coaching Certificate for Gaelic football coaching.
Meanwhile, Liam O'Neill also presented Westmeath man Fran Mulhall with the same award at Croke Park.
SEE ALSO: Edenderry GAA receive new award at Croke Park
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on