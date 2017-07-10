Offaly man receives coaching award from Croke Park

Last week, Offaly man Conor Clancy was in attendance at Croke Park to receive an award from Leinster GAA Games Development Chairman, Liam O'Neill.

Clancy was presented with an Award 2 Coaching Certificate for Gaelic football coaching.

Meanwhile, Liam O'Neill also presented Westmeath man Fran Mulhall with the same award at Croke Park.

