Centra launches #WeAreHurling community campaign

As a long-standing sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship, Centra has launched #WeAreHurling, which celebrates the passion of Ireland’s hurling communities.

#WeAreHurling reinforces Centra’s commitment to local communities across Ireland by shining a light on the many people who devote their lives to the game – making our national sport a pillar of Irish pride. Launched on June 21, #WeAreHurling aims to amplify hurling in the hearts and minds of the nation and, by doing so, build stronger communities across modern Ireland.

From players, partners and family members, to volunteers, sponsors and super fans, Centra’s #WeAreHurling team-of-15, which was revealed at today’s launch, encompasses the wide ranging support network that makes up our hurling community. Centra’s #WeAreHurling team includes the likes of Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin, groundskeeper Dave Hanley, Wexford super-star Lee Chin, Cork All-Ireland winner Sean Og Ó hAilpín and his mother Emelie, and Kilkenny super-fan Myles “Elvis” Kavanagh.

Throughout the season, Centra will be championing the team-of-15, who will reflect the nation’s love for the game with insights on the impact hurling has on their lives and their unwavering dedication to the sport. Their accounts will be showcased on Centra’s Facebook and Twitter social channels, throughout the season.

Speaking about Centra’s new #WeAreHurling campaign, Martin Kelleher, Centra Managing Director said: “Centra is at the heart of communities across Ireland and is instrumental in reinforcing the passion and commitment for hurling at a local level, helping to build stronger communities nationwide. This year, we are not only celebrating the elite athletes of the GAA, but those who aid the development of the sport throughout communities across Ireland.”

Speaking about Centra’s #WeAreHurling campaign at today’s launch, Kilkenny hurling legend and Centra ambassador, Henry Shefflin said: “For those who play hurling, it is very refreshing to see the championing of the wider hurling community, because without everyone playing their role, both on and off the pitch, the sport would not be the success it is today. I have a very supportive family who encouraged me throughout the years – even when it meant missing family occasions because of my commitment to the game.”

Also speaking at today’s launch, Emelie O’hAilpin, mother of sporting superstars, Sean Og, Aiske, Teu and Setanta, said: “Like any mother, I always had nerves watching my children play sport, but I always encouraged them to take part from a young age. It gave them good discipline, it gave them a passion and it provided great social inclusion for their own development, so I always tried to support the boys in any way possible.”

For further information on Centra’s #WeAreHurling campaign, check out www.centra.ie.