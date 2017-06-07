GALLERY: Offaly stars of past and present on hand for launch of Bord na Móna O'Connor Park

Offaly stars of past and present were in hand in Tullamore yesterday for the official announcement of Bord na Móna's acquisition of the naming rights for O'Connor Park.

Bord na Móna and Offaly GAA have announced a ten year partnership naming agreement for the newly named Bord na Móna O’Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly.

Confirmation comes in the wake of weeks of speculation about the deal and a meeting of Tullamore GAA which paved the way for the partnership.

