Thursday Throwback: Take a photographic trip down memory lane in Offaly

CLICK ON THE ARROW IN THE TOP RIGHT OR SWIPE TO SCROLL THROUGH GALLERY

As it's Thursday, we have trawled the archives and have put together a gallery of 20 pictures to take you on a trip down memory lane.

There are pictures from right across the county spanning a number of years. You can probably guess the years from the fashion and the hairstyles.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:Thursday Throwback: Another 50 pictures from Grads in Offaly back in the day