Offaly Macra na Feirme Notes (October 11)

Competitions

Our next competition is the county round of Public Speaking and Impromptu Public Speaking. This takes place in Rahan Hall at 8pm on Friday 13th October. This will be followed by the October County Executive at 9pm. All are welcome to both the public speaking competitions and the county executive!



GAA

Best of luck to the Tullamore men's GAA team who will represent Offaly in the national final on October 15th. Well done to Ferbane/Banagher and Killoughey teams on their win at the county round of Know Your Ag last Friday following the Queen of the Land Launch. They will represent Offaly in the national final at the Rally at the end of October.



Queen of the Land

Following the Queen of the Land launch, we are all beginning to look forward to the festival and wish our own Queen Martina Mealiffe from Rahan Macra the very best of luck!

The Royal Rally

Meath Macra na Feirme and Meath County Council have come together to host the Make It Meath Royal Rally 2017, an Annual Young Farmers Conference. The Rally is the biggest event of the Macra year - it offers activities to suit everyone and a place for Macra members and non Macra members to make friends and memories that will last a lifetime. The rally runs from Friday October 27th to Sunday 29th. Check out www.royalrally2017.com for more info. Offaly Macra will be in attendance.

Tullamore Macra

We have an exciting event coming up! On Friday, 20th October we are holding an auction in the Brewery Tap at 8.30pm! We have many lots up for auction including some fabulous jewellery from Linda O’Brien, Massey Ferguson clothing from Michael Healion Tractors, a voucher from Donal Lynch Veterinary and many more! We will also have a raffle on the night and finger food! If you would like to be included in our auction, we would love to hear from you so please get in contact!

Good luck to our football team competing in the National GAA final in the Faithful Fields, Kilcormac this coming Sunday, 15th October. All support is appreciated.

We have a full calendar planned for the year ahead and would love to see some new faces! If interested in joining our club, contact Nicholas 086-1514297 or Trish 085-8494259.

Ferbane/Banagher

The next club meeting will take place at the end of October. The club has some exciting events coming up in the coming months ranging from sports, agriculture to public speaking and drama. If your interested in going to any of these events coming up, and live in the Ferbane/Banagher and interested in or just socially why not get involved and join our Macra club. Contact Sarah Kelly on 086-3575915 for more information.

Rahan

Our weekly soccer continues every Wednesday at 9pm in Rahan Hall. This is a great social gathering each week and an ideal way to get a taste of what Rahan Macra is all about.

Join in!

To join Rahan Macra or to find out more information, contact Martina on 085 1650746.

