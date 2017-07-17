Unusual cow helps to launch the 2017 Tullamore Show

AIB has announced its continued sponsorship of the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show, a partnership which has now entered its 15th year.

Crowds of over 65,000 people are expected to descend on the Butterfield Estate in Tullamore on Sunday August 13, 2017, for Ireland’s largest one-day agricultural event.

On the day there will be a €175,000 prize fund on offer across 1,000 categories, and Ireland’s premier livestock breeders will compete against one another. As ever, the main event will be the traditional ‘Parade of AIB National Livestock Champions’, where the winning pedigree livestock are presented to the crowd by their handlers.

Visitors to the AIB Stand will enjoy the AIB ‘ShedTalks’ series, where there will be informative discussions on ‘Agri-Market Outlook’, ‘Work-Life Balance’, ‘Maximising Efficiencies’ and a GAA panel discussion. In addition, a pedigree calf will be won by one lucky visitor to the AIB Stand.

Speaking at the launch, Anne Finnegan, Head of Agri Sector AIB, said, “The Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show is a wonderful celebration of Irish agriculture and farming culture which we are delighted to partner with. The farming industry is so important to the Irish economy and AIB are committed to continued support of our farming customers.”

Brenda Kiernan, Chairperson of the Tullamore Show said, “The Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show is one of the highlights of the summer and we’re all looking forward to it. AIB have been a tremendous supporter of the Tullamore Show and Livestock Show over the years and have helped to develop it into Ireland’s leading pedigree livestock competition.”

For full information on the Tullamore Show, please visit www.tullamoreshow.com.

For information on products and services for farmers, visit www.aib.ie.

