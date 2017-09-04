Edenderry Tidy Towns present local awards

Friday night was the culmination of the now famous Edenderry Tidy Towns awards, where residents and businesses battle out for a series of prizes.

Independent adjudicater, Ms Jessica Farrell, announced the various winners on the night after Secretary Noel Cribbin thanked all for attending the awards night in such numbers.

He also thanked longstanding sponsors Tedder's Chemists and Edenderry Credit Union (Croi Laighean) and all that entered their gardens and played their part in having the town looking so splendid.

Cribbin went on to thank the dedicated members in Edenderry Tidy Towns for their hard work and commitment and particularly this year where great work and improvements took place with new flower planters, hanging baskets, murals on several buildings, clean-up of several derelict buildings, Sunday morning litter picks and so on.

The members are also involved in a up coming project with Edenderry Historical Society and the Lions Club in the provision of an Audio App which will give a 40 minute professional Audio presentation on your phone or laptop on 14 places of historical interest in Edenderry.

Edenderry Tidy Towns also held their bucket collection last week and Noel Cribbin thanked all who contributed to their massive total of €2,563. He assured those present that the monies will be spent in the coming months on improving the town even more.

The winners on the night were:

Best Kept Estate : Sister Senan Court - A really beautiful area and kept and maintained to the highest standards. There was great excitement on winning the award for Bernard Kelly and the residents who lovingly look after their estate. Their win was somewhat tinged with sadness following the sad recent passing of former resident Mr Johnny (Jolly) Farrell, who himself had spent years and hour upon hour helping to put in place the beautiful arrangements in Sister Senan Court.

Large Gardens: 1st Chris and Marie Egan, Downshire, 2nd, Mary and Brendan Frayne, Rathgreedan

Best front Garden: 1st Johnny and Maggie Farrell, Fr Paul Murphy Street, 2nd Kieran Whelen, Rathgreedan.

Best kept Business premises: Tedder's Chemist, JKL Street

Best Kept School: Scoil Bhride.

The presentation was followed by finger food and great music supplied by Tara Shamrock and a great night was had by all.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.