Clara Community & Family Resource Centre Notes (August 4)

Summer Camps

Thank you to our Volunteers: We would especially like to thank our volunteers for generously giving their time to help with the running of the Summer Camps.

Assistant Community Worker

Assistant Community Worker required for Clara Community & Family Resource Centre. The Project Assistant will be responsible for assisting with the day to day running of groups and do so in accordance with the community development and equality principles of the project. Further details of the position are on Facebook or contact the CE scheme at the Old Convent 0579368806

Carol Nolan TD Advice Clinic

Carol Nolan TD Advice Clinic is now holding clinics at the Clara Family Resource Centre. Upcoming clinics in the Centre are Monday, August 28 and Monday, September 25. Her constituency office on Harbour Street, Tullamore is open five days per week from 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm. Contact number 083 8579414 or nu1carolnolan@gmail.com to make an

appointment.

Men’s Shed Group

The group meets every Monday at 2pm in the shed at the Resource Centre. New members always welcome. The group will return to the Centre on Monday, August 28.

Inspire Group

The group meet on Tuesday mornings from 10am-12pm in the centre. The group return to the Centre after the Summer break on Tuesday 5 th September at 10am. New members welcome.

Clara Leading Active Retired

Meet every Wednesday at 2.30pm. The Group are very active and love to play Bowling, Bingo and have day trips away. New members are always welcome.

Lots to Do Group

Meet every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon. There is a new soft play area to accommodate babies. Why not bring your baby along to have fun with a wide range of educational toys, while you can share tips and enjoy the social aspect of the group? Activities include face painting/story telling; music movement games; DJ and Gymboree.

Counselling Services

Clara Family Resource Centre offer affordable and confidential bereavement and relationship counselling. This service is located in the centre, to arrange an appointment contact the centre.

Offaly work and learning centre

Offaly work and learning centre provide weekly employment support services every Thursday at the Family Resource Centre by appointment only. To make an appointment contact Vanessa on 0877413249.

Japanese karate Classes

Tuesdays from 5.45-6.45pm for children in the centre. Also classes for adults on Wednesdays at 7.30pm. These classes help you to become more competent in the areas of self-defence, self-awareness, self-control and self-discipline. Contact sensei Thomas on 086 8948562 for information.

Senior Alert scheme

Senior Alert scheme for older people: Are you 65 years of age or over and on a state pension? If so, you qualify a free personal monitored alarm. For further info please contact the centre.

Warmer Home Scheme

Do you own your own home? Is it built before 2002, are you in receipt of One Parent Family Payment, Family Income Support, Fuel Allowance or on Jobseekers with children under 7. If you would like to have your house Attic insulated, Draught Proofing, Lagging Jackets, Energy Efficient Lighting, and Cavity Wall Insulation. Forms are available in reception. Proof of benefit and proof of home ownership must be submitted with the application. Computer, internet, printer and photocopier use: We have a Computer, Internet Access and printer available for use in the centre for those who need it for a very small fee. We also provide photocopier and scanning and a shredding service.

Public Notice Board

If you have any information you would like shared within the community e.g. job vacancies , services offered, items for sale, babysitting, advertising community events or any other items needed to advertise please drop them into Centre and we would be happy to display them on our notice board in reception.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.