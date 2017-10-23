Fossett's Circus returns to Edenderry with magical new show

This year Fossett's Circus, the oldest continuously touring circus in the world, is delighted to bring its all new 2017 production to the people of Edenderry and surrounding areas from November 2 - November 5.

The new show has received a 5-star rating from customers on Facebook, and these shows mark the first visit to Edenderry in four years.

Fossett's feature the very best in international circus performers while presenting the incredible skills and daring of their own family members, all in their unique style of circus show.

"We are thrilled to include exciting and new circus presentations never before seen in this country. From China, the amazing Wang Dang on the aerial straps, Award winning Duo Vinkali from France with a skilful Knife throwing act, as well as Pat and Pip's Hot Dogs," a spokesperson told us.

"These beautiful dogs will put a smile on your face," they added. The show will also feature The Death defying Motorcycle on the Highwire for those thrill-seekers in the family.

As well as all this, this Fossett's production also features some old circus favourites, like the art of Illusion, Juggling, Aerial skills, Acrobatics, Diabolo, Wild West presentation and beautiful horses.

Throughout the 2 hour, fast paced performance, their very own clown, Otto, will bring his special brand of magic (and mayhem) to the show! A firm favourite with children and adults alike, Otto has promised us that he has a few new tricks up his sleeve this year.

Ringmaster, Marion Fossett, will keep the whole show flowing as usual. "We are very proud of our 2017 production and we look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones as we tour the country for the 129th consecutive time," a spokesperson told us.

Fossett's bring their show to the Carrick Road, Edenderry from Thursday November 2 to Sunday, November 5. Don't miss the famous circus when it comes to town. Check out our Facebook page at 'Offaly News' for your chance to win a family pass to the circus worth €76.

To book tickets now, visit Fossett's at www.fossettscircus.com.

