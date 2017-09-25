'Eyes on Boora' for Culture Night proves to be a great success

Click on the arrow in the top corner of the picture or swipe through to view the gallery of pics by Jeff Harvey

Eyes on Boora is a project exploring Lough Boora through the eyes of the community’s children that took place on Culture Night last Friday.

Commissioned by Offaly County Council for Culture Night 2017 and facilitated by visual artist Aisling O’Rourke, Eyes on Boora saw children from Broughall, Coolanarney and Lumcloon National Schools, display photographic studies of Lough Boora Parklands.

The children created the work on display in a workshop conducted in the lead up to Culture Night. This exhibition is part of an overall documentary project on the parklands.

Tom Egan Lough Boora Parkland’s Manager commented, “Eyes on Boora is a terrific way to capture the beauty of Lough Boora through the eyes of its most devoted fans and admirers.”