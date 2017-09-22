GALLERY: Meet the contestants for Tullamore Musical Society's 'All Star Mr & Mrs'

Tullamore Musical Society's 'All Star Mr & Mrs' Fundraiser will take place in The Bridge House Hotel at 8pm on Friday, September 29.

Less than a week after announcing a fantastic front line for this years production of "Sister Act" the hard working committee of Tullamore Musical Society announced their first major fundraiser of the year with the return of 'All Star Mr & Mrs'.

The event was a great success for the society the last number of years with Attracta Brady and Ned O'Conor taking home the crown of Tullamore's first 'Mr & Mrs' and Shaun and Aoife Martin taking over the crown in 2016.

'Mr & Mrs' will be hosted once again by Mr Colin Hughes who is fresh off the stage from a successful run of the hilarious Avenue Q and who is very excited to be taking the contestants through their paces as Tullamore’s Phillip Scholfield for the night.

Anyone who watches the show will be familiar with the popular format which consists of two rounds; “The Booth Round”, where the couples are each asked three questions about their partner whilst their partner is blindfolded and with headphones on and the second round “The Paddle Round” where the couples can be seen by the audience but not by each other and who must answer a list of quick fire questions using their blue and pink paddles to answer

The contestants pictured below are a selection of this years' couples from around Offaly and if the banter on Social Media is any reflection of the banter ahead then the audience are in for a cracker of a night with lots of laugh out loud moments.

Tullamore Musical Society are most appreciative of the extremely busy contestants who have kindly donated their time to this fundraising event which will go towards their upcoming production of "Sister Act” in Febraury 2018. The society were awarded Best Overall Show for their production of "Witches of Eastwick" in 2016 and third Best Overall Show for Sweeney Todd in 2017 and are eager to keep the standards high with "Sister Act" which is due to take place in the GAA Centre from February 10th to 17th 2018.

If you would like to support the society and meet some of this years cast then join them for a great nights entertainment in The Bridge House on Friday, September 29. Doors for “All Star Mr & Mrs” will open at 7.30pm with unreserved seating and tickets are limited.

If you haven’t booked your tickets yet and fancy a good giggle getting to know some of Offaly’s finest couples that little bit better then please book your tickets now through the box office number 0852240669 or with any committee member or contestant.

Tickets are also on sale in Eugene Kellys Bar & The Brewery Tap in Tullamore.

The contestants are

Frank and Brenda Kelly

Carla and Michael Carey

Graham Finnerty and Niamh White

Kate and Andy Murray

Joanne and Brian Daly

Blathnaid Fitzsimons and Jimsy Dooley

Sophie and Damian Moran

Fiona and Dermot Colbert

Tomas Glynn and Roisin Carey

Niall Larkin and Brid Brennan