Offaly artists featured in new Tullamore exhibition

Offaly County Council is set to host Elements featuring the creative efforts of three local upcoming artists, Elizabeth Lartey, Sandra Cole and Nikita Oakley who share a passion for ceramics.

Although each artist begins with the same material, their work tells a unique narrative representing the individual personality of the makers. Working with ceramics combines all the four elements, Earth, Wind, Fire and Water.

Each element plays an important part in the process of creation. A careful balance of these elements is required to ensure a successful outcome. An understanding of this combination is acquired through feel, practice and patience.

A graduate of Galway-Mayo Institute of technology (GMIT), Elizabeth Lartey’s ambiguous hand built ceramic sculptures are born with energy and movement, beauty and vulnerability, combining her two passions of animals and art.

Documenting the raw beauty of the bog is a significant part of Nikita Oakley working process. Curiosity and exploration drive Nikita Oakley to collect objects gathered from home and visits to bog lands that inform her work.

Sandra Cole combines her love of nature with love of clay and a childhood memories of long summer days spent gathering wild meadow flowers, making daisy chains, innocence and laughter. Nikita Oakley and Sandra Cole are graduates of Limerick School of Art and Design.

The exhibition launch takes place on September 26 at 5.30 pm at in Áras an Chontae, Tullamore with guest speaker Cllr. Liam Quinn, Cathaoirelach, Offaly County Council.

The Elements exhibition will then be open weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm and entrance is free, running until Friday, October 13 in Áras an Chontae Tullamore. All welcome. For more information, visit www.offaly.ie/arts.

