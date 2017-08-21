GALLERY: Offaly short film set for festival run

An short film called, ‘A Timely Gift,’ shot entirely on location in County Offaly is set for a run across the country's biggest and best film festivals in the coming months.

The short drama film, supported by the Offaly County Council’s Arts Office, is the debut film of local writer/director Paireac Keane of Church Road, Tullamore.

Following a hugely successful Dublin premiere in July, the production held a private screening at the Tullamore Court Hotel late last week, and it was attended by members of the cast, crew, family and friends.

The film tells the story of Fay, an artist struggling to come to terms with the loss of her identity following a horrific car crash. She receives a mysterious gift from of her Grandfather who has long-since passed away.

The cast includes Jane Walsh (Fay), Janine Hardy (Claire), Degnan Geraghty (Grandad) and the talented 8-year-old Isabel Connolly (Young Fay) whose face you might recognise from the Dublin Airport Billboard campaign and recent Expressway television commercial.

The film was shot over the course of four long autumn and winter days and features stunning cinematography showcasing two of Offaly’s hidden gems: Belmont Mill & Artist Studios along the banks of the river Brosna, and Pallas Lake, nestled away on outskirts of Blue Ball.

Paireac Keane of Time Flow Films, who also co-produced the film alongside Grainne Carey and James Fagan, told the Offaly Express that the budget for the film (€10,000+) was raised through a combination of self-finance and the Arts Act Grant Scheme.

“Raising the finance to produce the film was a challenge, but I believe the the monies raised is very much reflected in the quality of the production,” Keane said.

Paireac, who works as a self-employed video producer, said the film, which was a year in the making, could not have been produced without the hard work and dedication of a highly motivated cast and crew.

"The film took over a year to make, and a lot of hard work. The experience on set was amazing, one we all thoroughly enjoyed and it was great to see the production so well supported by local people and businesses,” he commented.

"The location, Belmont Mill, is truly magical and I hope this film does it justice. You can really sense the history there, and we were very thankful to the owners, Tom Boland and Sandy Lloyd, for allowing us to shoot there. They could not have been more accommodating.”

“Landowners Paul and Marie Rigney were also very supportive in allowing us to shoot on their land overlooking the picturesque Pallas Lake,” Keane continued.

“We’re also very grateful to the Central Hotel and the Black Boot Inn (Ferbane) for keeping our bellies full and the Tullamore Court for allowing the film to be screened there."

“The shoot was tough going at times, especially since there were so few of us crew members, but we got there in the end," he concluded.

The film now looks set to appear at the Cork and Limerick Film Festivals before hopefully going on to international acclaim.

For more information relating to the film, you can visit 'A Timely Gift' on Facebook.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

