Offaly students excel with music school awards

A number of students at the Ryan McNeill School of Music in Tullamore have achieved exceptional results in their Royal Irish Academy of Music exams.

Isabela Freire achieved a pass with 'Distinction' in her Royal Irish Academy of Music Preliminary Grade Violin Examination, while John Fahey achieved a pass with 'Merit' in his Grade 5 Piano Examination.

Also in piano, Mary Gavin achieved a pass with 'Honours' in her Royal Irish Academy of Music Senior Certificate Grade Examination.

Megan Maxwell achieved a pass with 'Distinction' in her Royal Irish Academy of Music Grade 3 Piano Examination. All examinations were held recently at the Ryan McNeill School of Music in Tullamore.

Elsewhere in the school, young Darragh Hynes has been recognised for his work in the school by being awarded the 'Student of the Month' Award for June. Darragh is a promising piano student from Tullamore.

